Chainlist (CLIST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58,132.53

Chainlist (CLIST) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Chainlist token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlist has a total market capitalization of $58,132.53 and approximately $21,091.00 worth of Chainlist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainlist has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Chainlist

Chainlist’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Chainlist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,000,000 tokens. Chainlist’s official message board is chainlist.medium.com. The Reddit community for Chainlist is https://reddit.com/r/chainlistnfts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlist’s official Twitter account is @chainlistnfts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlist is chainlist.finance.

Chainlist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlist (CLIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chainlist has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chainlist is 0.00008047 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://chainlist.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

