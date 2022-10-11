ChainSwaps (CHAIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

ChainSwaps (CHAIN) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ChainSwaps has a market cap of $213.75 and $6.00 worth of ChainSwaps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainSwaps token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChainSwaps has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

ChainSwaps Token Profile

CHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2022. ChainSwaps’ total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ChainSwaps’ official message board is medium.com/@chainswaps. ChainSwaps’ official Twitter account is @chain_swaps. ChainSwaps’ official website is chainswaps.io.

Buying and Selling ChainSwaps

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwaps (CHAIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ChainSwaps has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ChainSwaps is 0.00000769 USD and is up 45.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $110.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainswaps.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainSwaps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainSwaps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainSwaps using one of the exchanges listed above.

