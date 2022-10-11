CheckerChain (CHECKR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

CheckerChain (CHECKR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One CheckerChain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CheckerChain has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. CheckerChain has a market cap of $48,968.80 and $13,863.00 worth of CheckerChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CheckerChain Token Profile

CheckerChain’s launch date was January 18th, 2022. CheckerChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CheckerChain is https://reddit.com/r/checkerchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CheckerChain’s official website is app.checkerchain.com. CheckerChain’s official Twitter account is @checker_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CheckerChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CheckerChain (CHECKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Elrond platform. CheckerChain has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CheckerChain is 0.00069178 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,656.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.checkerchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheckerChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheckerChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheckerChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

