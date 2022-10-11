Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

