Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.92

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 37904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.