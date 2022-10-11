Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.90

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Chorus Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

