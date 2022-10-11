Cindrum (CIND) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Cindrum (CIND) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Cindrum token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindrum has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cindrum has a market capitalization of $33,583.00 and $48,166.00 worth of Cindrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cindrum Token Profile

Cindrum was first traded on May 11th, 2021. Cindrum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,867,161 tokens. Cindrum’s official Twitter account is @cindrumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindrum’s official message board is cindrumofficial.medium.com. Cindrum’s official website is www.cindrum.com.

Cindrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cindrum (CIND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cindrum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Cindrum is 0.00114316 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,023.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cindrum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

