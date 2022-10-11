Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,689 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 81,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 136,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 210,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

