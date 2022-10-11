Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 13,975 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. 104,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,076. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

