Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.21. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.