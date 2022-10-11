Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 336,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,466. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

