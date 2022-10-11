CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 424 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after buying an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after buying an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after buying an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $60.48. 13,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,743. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

