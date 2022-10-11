CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 895 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 31,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,971. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

