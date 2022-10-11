CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 15,845 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.94. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.87.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

