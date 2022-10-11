CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.23 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,764,628,000 after buying an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,978. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

