CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $211,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

