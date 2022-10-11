CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $32.46 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for approximately 7.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.17% of CGI worth $32,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,001,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,957,000 after buying an additional 137,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after purchasing an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $202,279,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 3,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

