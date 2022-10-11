CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Element Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

