CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $126,000 in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 35.0% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,677,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

