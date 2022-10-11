CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 18.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AECOM by 15.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.