Clear Water One Day Volume Hits $12,445.00 ($CLEAR)

Clear Water ($CLEAR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Clear Water has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Clear Water token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clear Water has a total market cap of $279,975.05 and approximately $12,445.00 worth of Clear Water was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clear Water

Clear Water launched on February 6th, 2022. Clear Water’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Clear Water’s official Twitter account is @clearwaterclw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clear Water is www.clearwaterclw.com. The Reddit community for Clear Water is https://reddit.com/r/clearwaterofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clear Water Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clear Water ($CLEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Clear Water has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Clear Water is 0.0000551 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $276.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.clearwaterclw.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clear Water directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clear Water should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clear Water using one of the exchanges listed above.

