CLOUT Price Up 15,715.5% Over Last Week (CLOUT)

CLOUT (CLOUT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One CLOUT token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CLOUT has traded up 15,715.5% against the U.S. dollar. CLOUT has a market cap of $280,371.86 and approximately $10,686.00 worth of CLOUT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003102 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034307 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CLOUT Token Profile

CLOUT’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. CLOUT’s official Twitter account is @cloutdefi. CLOUT’s official website is www.cloutdefi.app. The official message board for CLOUT is medium.com/@cloutdefi.

CLOUT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CLOUT (CLOUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CLOUT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CLOUT is 0.00031935 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cloutdefi.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CLOUT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CLOUT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CLOUT using one of the exchanges listed above.

