Codi Finance (CODI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87,337.19

Codi Finance (CODI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Codi Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Codi Finance has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. Codi Finance has a total market cap of $87,337.19 and approximately $34,226.00 worth of Codi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Codi Finance’s genesis date was September 19th, 2021. Codi Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,497,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Codi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/codifinance1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Codi Finance is codi.finance. Codi Finance’s official Twitter account is @codi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Codi Finance (CODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Codi Finance has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Codi Finance is 0.00131359 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://codi.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Codi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Codi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Codi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

