Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.70

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$53.70 and last traded at C$53.99, with a volume of 5211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.37.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$754.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5151531 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

