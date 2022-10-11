CoinDeal Token Market Cap Reaches $160,843.77 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $160,843.77 and approximately $3.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token was first traded on November 12th, 2019. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/coindeal.

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinDeal Token has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 46,842,401.13997169 in circulation. The last known price of CoinDeal Token is 0.00342936 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://token.coindeal.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

