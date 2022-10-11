CollegeCoinNetwork 24-Hour Volume Tops $38,163.00 (CCN)

CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, CollegeCoinNetwork has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CollegeCoinNetwork has a market capitalization of $11,998.86 and approximately $38,163.00 worth of CollegeCoinNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CollegeCoinNetwork token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00272672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001348 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003528 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About CollegeCoinNetwork

CollegeCoinNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 15th, 2021. CollegeCoinNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. CollegeCoinNetwork’s official Twitter account is @collegexrpl and its Facebook page is accessible here. CollegeCoinNetwork’s official website is www.collegecoin.network.

Buying and Selling CollegeCoinNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CollegeCoinNetwork (CCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. CollegeCoinNetwork has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CollegeCoinNetwork is 0.0002 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at www.collegecoin.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CollegeCoinNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CollegeCoinNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CollegeCoinNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

