Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.37

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.37 and last traded at $88.37, with a volume of 617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.01.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Stories

