Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 33,159,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,294,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

