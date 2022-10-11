Compendium Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (CMFI)

Compendium Finance (CMFI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Compendium Finance has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compendium Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compendium Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $11,875.00 worth of Compendium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compendium Finance Profile

Compendium Finance’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2022. Compendium Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,432,000 tokens. The official message board for Compendium Finance is medium.com/@compendium-finance. Compendium Finance’s official Twitter account is @compendiumfi. The official website for Compendium Finance is compendium.finance.

Buying and Selling Compendium Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Compendium Finance (CMFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Compendium Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compendium Finance is 0.01784457 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $525.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compendium.finance/.”

