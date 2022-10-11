Cook Finance (COOK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Cook Finance (COOK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Cook Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Cook Finance has a market capitalization of $310,571.94 and approximately $130,339.00 worth of Cook Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.33 or 0.99873408 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Cook Finance Token Profile

Cook Finance (CRYPTO:COOK) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Cook Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Cook Finance is https://reddit.com/r/cookprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cook Finance is cookfinance.medium.com. The official website for Cook Finance is www.cook.finance. Cook Finance’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cook Finance (COOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cook Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 873,630,734.7001727 in circulation. The last known price of Cook Finance is 0.00036439 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $108,113.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cook.finance/.”

