Corebridge Financial (CRBG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG):

10/11/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Corebridge Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 2,478,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,316. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

