Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Covivio from €73.00 ($74.49) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Covivio from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Covivio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GSEFF remained flat at $48.80 during trading on Tuesday. Covivio has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

