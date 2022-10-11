Credit Suisse Group Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $67.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 23,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.