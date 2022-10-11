Cross Chain Capital Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (CCC)

Cross Chain Capital (CCC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Cross Chain Capital has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cross Chain Capital token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cross Chain Capital has a market cap of $4,825.71 and approximately $6.37 million worth of Cross Chain Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cross Chain Capital Token Profile

CCC is a token. Cross Chain Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,921,804,526 tokens. Cross Chain Capital’s official Twitter account is @cchaincap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cross Chain Capital is crosschaincapital.finance.

Cross Chain Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cross Chain Capital (CCC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Cross Chain Capital has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cross Chain Capital is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crosschaincapital.finance/.”

