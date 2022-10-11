Crystal Powder (CP) Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Crystal Powder (CP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Crystal Powder has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Crystal Powder token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crystal Powder has a market cap of $9,499.32 and approximately $45,401.00 worth of Crystal Powder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,096.88 or 0.99994012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022764 BTC.

Crystal Powder Token Profile

CP is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2021. Crystal Powder’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Crystal Powder’s official Twitter account is @the_lost_throne and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crystal Powder’s official website is www.thelostthrone.net. Crystal Powder’s official message board is medium.com/@thelostthrone.

Crystal Powder Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Powder (CP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crystal Powder has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crystal Powder is 0.00370007 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,524.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thelostthrone.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Powder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Powder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Powder using one of the exchanges listed above.

