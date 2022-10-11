CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 0.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.96.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $26.46. 98,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,800,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.