CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.84.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 254,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.