CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.84.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 254,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,800,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

