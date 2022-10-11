D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 18,029 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.25% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

