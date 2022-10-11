D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,342 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

MCD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.87. 122,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,656. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

