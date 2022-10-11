D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

BA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.69.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

