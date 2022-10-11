D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,557. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

