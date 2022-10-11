D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 8,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 20,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $13,197,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.61. 515,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

