DaddyBabyDoge Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,784.00 (DBDOGE)

DaddyBabyDoge (DBDOGE) traded up 66.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, DaddyBabyDoge has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One DaddyBabyDoge token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DaddyBabyDoge has a market capitalization of $13,892.52 and approximately $13,784.00 worth of DaddyBabyDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaddyBabyDoge Profile

DaddyBabyDoge’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. DaddyBabyDoge’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. DaddyBabyDoge’s official Twitter account is @daddybabydoge? and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DaddyBabyDoge is daddybabydoge.com. The official message board for DaddyBabyDoge is www.instagram.com/daddy_baby_doge.

Buying and Selling DaddyBabyDoge

According to CryptoCompare, “DaddyBabyDoge (DBDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DaddyBabyDoge has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaddyBabyDoge is 0.00001737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daddybabydoge.com/.”

