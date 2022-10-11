DAGCO Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,931. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.