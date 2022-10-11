DAGCO Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,884,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IYW traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. 3,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,442. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

