David North Purchases 4,708 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CFO David North purchased 4,708 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $24,999.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 90,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,646. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research firms have commented on BYRN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.
