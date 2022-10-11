David North Purchases 4,708 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) CFO David North purchased 4,708 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $24,999.48. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. 90,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,646. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BYRN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

