David Williams Purchases 115,000 Shares of PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams purchased 115,000 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,145.00 ($138,562.94).

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06.

PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

