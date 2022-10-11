Dead Knight Metaverse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $892.49 (DKM)

Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Dead Knight Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dead Knight Metaverse has a market cap of $892.49 and approximately $10,716.00 worth of Dead Knight Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dead Knight Metaverse has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dead Knight Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dead Knight Metaverse Profile

Dead Knight Metaverse’s genesis date was March 25th, 2022. Dead Knight Metaverse’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,750,000 tokens. Dead Knight Metaverse’s official website is deadknight.io. Dead Knight Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @deadknight_sol.

Buying and Selling Dead Knight Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Dead Knight Metaverse has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dead Knight Metaverse is 0.00007004 USD and is down -22.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,808.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deadknight.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dead Knight Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dead Knight Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dead Knight Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dead Knight Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dead Knight Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.