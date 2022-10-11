Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Decentralized Community Investment Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Community Investment Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $13,935.00 worth of Decentralized Community Investment Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol Profile

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol launched on June 29th, 2021. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/dcip_finance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dcip_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is dcip.medium.com. The official website for Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is dcip.finance.

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is 0 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dcip.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Community Investment Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Community Investment Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Community Investment Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

