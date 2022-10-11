Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $354.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.15 and its 200-day moving average is $357.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

